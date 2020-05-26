Latexo ISD hires new girls coach

Special to The Messenger

LATEXO – Greg Horn has been hired as the new volleyball, girl’s basketball and softball coach at Latexo Independent School District.

Horn graduated from Southwest Texas State University (Texas State University) in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and a minor in Writing.

“I have taught English Language Arts for 17 of my 21 years in teaching. I have also taught Financial Math, 7th grade Science, Health, Elementary and Secondary Physical Education, and Credit Recovery,” Horn said.

Twenty of his 21 years in coaching have been leading female teams.

“I have coached most sports available to student/athletes including basketball, cross country, football, soccer, softball, track and field, and volleyball. I have also coached select/travel softball and club volleyball,” Horn explained.

Horn has been a high school head softball coach 14 years of his career. His softball record is 184-78 – making the playoffs 10 times, gaining 15 wins.

His high school head coaching volleyball record is 204-95 with 9 playoff appearances and 19 playoff wins over a 12-year head coaching span.

“In 2015, we advanced to the University Interscholastic League State Tournament losing in the semi-finals,” Horn said.

Horn has two daughters, Jordan, 30, and Mackenzie, 22, who were both multi-sport athletes.

“I had the joy of coaching both of them through their high school career,” Horn said.

Horn also has one grandson, Maddox, who is 9 weeks old.

In his spare time, Horn enjoys taking trips on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, camping, fishing, and competing in barbecue cook-offs.