Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for April

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Wednesday, April 28 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 25 individuals.

The indictments, without pending capias warrants, are listed below:

Derrick Dylon Batts – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Twyla Yvette Collins – Delivery of a controlled substance in an amount less than one gram; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Aaron Morris Cook – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams, but less than 200 grams.

Stephen Eric DeLance – Assault of a peace officer; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of a firearm; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Adrian Jamel Dupree – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams, but less than 200 grams; and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Adarius Dwayne Faggett – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Cordell Heath Ferguson – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Dylan Keith Folmar – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Brandy Verrett Keaton – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram; prohibited substance in a correctional facility; and tampering with evidence.

Dylan Michael Kendrick – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Jacob Riley Long – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

William Michael Martin – Burglary of a habitation.

Casey Jivonne Martinez – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Dustin Heath McNutt – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Leshay Monte Mickey – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tricia Leann Parker – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Curtis Allen Proctor II – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Devonte Tamare Riley – Tampering with evidence.

Dekedrian Keshun Rollins – Burglary of a building; aggravated robbery.

Kyle Wade Showers – Injury to the elderly.

Christopher Deshawn Spivey – Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

Simon Nicholas Stacey – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram; possession of marijuana in ana amount greater than four ounces but less than five pounds; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, in an amount less than one gram; and fraudulent use or possession of ID.

Brian Scott Swiggard – Murder; burglary of a habitation x 5; taking a weapon from a peace officer; attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

Caleb Ryan Tyson – Burglary of a building.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.