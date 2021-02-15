City, School and Hospital District Elections Set for May 1

EDITOR’S NOTE: This list is not final as some city offices and school districts were not available by phone at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 when the sign-up deadline passed. However, most entities did provide sign-up information on Thursday, Feb. 11 and earlier in the day on Friday, Feb. 12.

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – While the county, state and federal elections have run their course, local elections are now starting to heat up. Filing for a place on the May 1 ballot for local municipality, school board and hospital district elections ended Feb. 12.

The City of Crockett has three positions which are up for election in May. The mayoral race will see Incumbent Dr. Ianthia Fisher taking on challenger Jim Jellum.

District One will see a three-horse race as incumbent Butch Calvert faces challengers Gene Caldwell and Samantha Wiley.

District Two will see also see three candidates squaring off for a seat on the council. Incumbent Darrell Jones will face off against challengers Charles Clawson and Vicki Cox.

The Crockett Independent School District has three seats up for election this year. Districts Three, Four and Seven are on the ballot but as of the Friday deadline, incumbents Roy Johnson in District Three and Karen Norman in District Five had not drawn an opponent.

Following the untimely death of CISD Board President Lela Wheeler in November of last year, the District Seven position has remained vacant. Two candidates, Gerald Colter and Johnny Taylor have filed to run for this seat on the CISD Board of Trustees.

The City of Grapeland has three at-large council positions on the May ballot and so far, only the three incumbents – Joseph Musick, Velda Parker and George Pierson – were signed up to run as of press time.

At Grapeland ISD, Positions One, Three, Four and Five are up for election. Position One is for an unexpired term of two years and incumbent Brad Spisak is the only person to file as of press time . Incumbents Allen Cheatham in Position Three, Ryan Richie in Position Four and Josh Goolsby in Position Five did not draw any opposition and will be returning for another term.

The City of Kennard has three positions on this year’s ballot but none of the three incumbents – Mayor Jesses Stephens, Councilman G.M. McClinton nor Councilwoman Michelle Rowe – drew any opposition and will return for another term.

Kennard ISD will see three at-large positions on the ballot. Incumbent Rebecca Parker, Kenneth Dowdy, Tracy Sowell, Austin Gladden and Jo Smith have signed up to run.

The City of Latexo has three positions on this year’s ballot but only incumbents Harvey Bruner in Position One, Dylis Bobbitt in Position Two and Belinda Hinson in Position Three signed up for this year’s ballot and will be returning for another term in office.

Latexo ISD has two positions up for election, however, only the incumbents – Bobbie Jo Frizzell in Position Three and Jeffrey Catoe in Position Four – have signed up for the election.

The City of Lovelady will have three positions on the ballot but all three candidates are unopposed. Martin Boedeker will return in Position Three, Lisa Allen will return in Position Four and Michael Sessions will move into the Position Five seat after he did not draw any opposition.

Voters in Lovelady also will be asked to decide on a proposition for a quarter cent sales tax for street maintenance.

On the Lovelady ISD side of things, Joel Shoemaker in Position One, Robin Robinson in Position Two and Bruce Monk in Position Three are all unopposed.

To the north in Anderson County, the City of Elkhart has four places on the ballot up for election. As of press time, however, the candidates for the positions were not known.

Elkhart ISD will see quite a bit of turnover following the election this year. Positions Two and Three are for unexpired terms with only Stephen Ham filing for Position Two while Tate Molandes is the only candidate to file for Position Three as of press time.

Positions Six and Seven are both for full terms on the EISD Board of Trustees. Chad Steely has filed to run for Position Six and Charles McShan has filed to run for Position Seven as of press time.

The City of Palestine has three candidates running for mayor: Dana Goolsby, Tonya Renee Willis and Mitchell Jordan. Three candidates are running for District 2: Ava Harmon, Barbara Jordan and Melanie Knowles. For District 4, Joe Baxter and Justin Frasier are the candidates. In District 6, Justin Florence and Elliott Langdon will face each other.

The Palestine ISD Board of Trustees has two positions up for election this year. In Position One, incumbent Donna Tutt has filed and in Position Two, incumbent Brandon Sheely and Dr. Michael Garcia have filed.

The Houston County Hospital District has four positions up for election. Those who have filed include Barbara Crowson, Position 1; Debra Kelly, Position 3; Roy Langford, Position 4; Harvey Bruner, Position 7; and Carol Dawson, Position 9.

The Grapeland Hospital District does not have any contested races and Carol Wynne and Sandra Woolsey will return for another term.

