Conroe Man Arrested on Seven Felonies

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A Conroe man has been arrested and charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor after he was caught trespassing on property located off of CR 2260 in Grapeland.

Scott Brian Swiggard, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 21 and charged with five counts of burglary of a habitation, one count of trying to take a police officer’s weapon and one count of resisting arrest, after a neighbor informed another neighbor a male subject “that wasn’t supposed to be there” was walking around on his land.

The property owner called law enforcement and within minutes deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), officers from the Grapeland Police Department and Texas Game Wardens arrived at the location.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, when deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with the male subject who was identified as Scott Brian Swiggard.

“Deputies tried to talk to Scott to find out what was going on. Scott began to yell and speak in different languages and was not making any sense. Due to Scott’s demeanor and hostile behavior, deputies attempted to detain Scott. Scott then began to resist the deputies,” the affidavit indicated.

During the struggle, HCSO Deputy Curtavious Watts deployed his taser on Swiggard several times but it seemed to have no effect. As the attempted detention continued, Swiggard managed to take the taser away from Watts “… in an attempt to use it against deputies and officers. Scott also reached at Deputy Gene Osborne’s duty pistol in an attempt to take it from him.”

Eventually, the deputies and officers managed to subdue Swiggard and place him in handcuffs. After Swiggard started to calm down, he spoke with law enforcement officials and stated all the property and all the RVs on said property were his. Swiggard also went on to say he had keys to everything.

That was about all they would get out of Swiggard, according to the police report, because Swiggard started “… yelling and singing and saying random things that were hard to understand.”

Speaking with the property owner, Deputy Watts was able to ascertain Swiggard took the keys – which fell out of Swiggard’s pocket during the struggle with law enforcement officials – from a lockbox and used them to gain entry into five RVs located on the property.

The property owner was also asked if he knew who Swiggard was and replied he did not. The property owner also said he had never seen him before and Swiggard did not have permission to be on the property.

Swiggard was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody on five counts of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, one count of trying to take a police officer’s weapon, a third-degree felony and one count of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Swiggard is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of his brother Harry Swiggard III.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

His total bond was initially set at $130,000. As previously mentioned, however, Swiggard was a person-of-interest in a homicide. Following his arrest on the burglary charges, Swiggard was also charged with the murder of his brother. Bond for that charge was set in the amount of $150,000. Swiggard remains in the Houston County Jail.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.