Second Daycare Worker Arrested for Child Endangerment

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A second daycare worker at Treehouse Academy has been arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Sekeithia Nicole Jackson, 38, was taken into custody and charged with the child endangerment crime on April 27, stemming from her actions on March 26.

According to an arrest report from the Crockett Police Department, Detective Leea Price was investigating another suspect – Shaquill Pratryce Johnson – for child endangerment. Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged with child endangerment on April 26.

As Detective Price was reviewing video surveillance footage from the classrooms, however, it was discovered that Jackson had “… committed aggressive and violent acts towards multiple children who were two and three-years-old at the time,” the arrest report stated.

In the report, Price stated she would be “… listing a few incidents of physical abuse (on March 26), however, many more have been documented.”

The report stated at 8:11 am on that day, “Jackson is seen (on video) grabbing a small female child by the arm and aggressively pulling her between two chairs that the child was walking in between. She then grabs the child from behind with her hands on her shoulders and forcefully pushes her to a seated position on the floor. The child can be seen and heard crying as she sits on the floor.”

An hour and a half later (at 9:41 am), the video showed Jackson walking over to a female child sitting on the floor and kicking her on the leg.

“At 9:47 am, Jackson grabs a male child by the arm and forcefully takes him to time out where she aggressively sits him down on the floor,” the report stated.

Two minutes later – at 9:49 am – the video showed Jackson walking over to a female child. The audio recorded Jackson saying, “If you get your butt up one more time…” She then pulled the chair the child was sitting in out from under her, causing the child to fall to the floor.

During nap time – approximately 10:40 am – the report indicated Jackson walked over to a male child laying on his mat. She then hits the child and tells him to go to sleep. When he starts crying, Jackson tells him to shut up.

“At 3:08 pm, a female child goes into the bathroom and Jackson comes into the room. It’s just the two of them. Jackson goes into the bathroom with the child and tells her there’s no sense in crying. She shuts the bathroom door and you can now hear the child crying loudly. You then hear nine pops that sound like spanking and the child screams and cries louder,” the report stated.

On Monday, April 27 Price interviewed Jackson and Jackson admitted to spanking children at Treehouse Academy. She also admitted to spanking the female child in the bathroom on March 26.

“I (Price) also showed Jackson several other videos and she told me she couldn’t deny it because it was right there on video,” the report stated.

Jackson was taken into custody on Monday, April 27 and transported to the Houston County Jail where she was charged with one count of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

According to Section 12.35 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a state jail felony shall be punished by confinement in a state jail for any term of not more than two years or less than 180 days. In addition to confinement, an individual adjudged guilty of a state jail felony may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Her bond was set at $50,000. It was posted on April 28 and Jackson was released from jail, pending further legal proceedings.

