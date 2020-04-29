Daycare Worker Arrested for Child Endangerment

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A Crockett woman has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after her actions at a daycare center were caught on video tape.

Shaquill Pratryce Johnson, 29, was taken into custody on April 26 and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

According to an arrest report, a teacher at Treehouse Academy called the Crockett Police Department in reference to her son, who also attends the daycare establishment.

“(The mother/teacher) stated that over the past few weeks, she had noticed her two-year-old son had been crying a lot and acting different. (She) stated that her son is in the classroom next to hers and she hears him cry a lot throughout the day. (She) stated she was suspicious that something was happening or being done to her child so she requested to watch surveillance footage from inside the classroom. (She) approached her boss, Lyndsey Rice, and asked her permission to view the video,” the report stated.

The video, according to the legal document, showed a teacher – identified as Shaquill Johnson – spanking and handling the mother/teacher’s son in a rough manner.

As a result, a recording of the video – dated April 2 – was made and shown to the Crockett Police.

The legal document stated, “At 12:23 pm, Johnson can be seen carrying the child by what appears to be his arms or under arms and slinging him down on his nap time mat in a rough manner. The next video at 12:47 pm shows (the mother/teacher’s) son sitting up on his mat and crying. Johnson walks over to him and spanks him on the butt or back. After spanking the child, Johnson grabbed the child up in the air and roughly set him back down on his back. Johnson is then seen dragging the child across the floor a little ways from where the spanking occurred.”

Once all the information had been gathered, Crockett Police Lt. Benjamin Gates and Police Chief Clayton Smith traveled to the Treehouse Academy where they met with Rice.

“We explained to Rice why we were there and expressed that we wished to speak with Johnson. Rice allowed us to use a room and speak with Johnson. Upon meeting with Johnson, she was advised that she was not under arrest and was free to leave the room and not speak with us if she did not wish to do so. Johnson stated she understood and was willing to talk with us,” the arrest report said.

After first stating she didn’t recall the incident in question, Johnson was shown the video tape.

Johnson stated she became frustrated because she had approximately 20 children were under her care and they had an Easter egg hunt on April 2.

“Johnson stated (the child) was being unruly and was misbehaving during nap time. Johnson stated that she spanked the child and put him back on his mat. When asked about dragging the child, Johnson stated that she pulled (the child) on the mat that he was lying on. Johnson was asked if she felt that she had handled the child a little rough. Johnson stated that she did handle the child rough and it was out of frustration,” the arrest report stated.

She went on to say she did not know the school policy on discipline and had never received a handbook or any formal training, Johnson also informed the law enforcement officials she had been given permission to spank the child if he became unruly.

Treehouse Academy was contacted for a statement on the matter. A spokesperson for the daycare facility – Connie Gardner – said, “Treehouse Academy has been advised by legal counsel not to give a statement at this time. Matters have been turned over to the Crockett Police Department.”

Johnson was charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

According to Section 12.35 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a state jail felony shall be punished by confinement in a state jail for any term of not more than two years or less than 180 days. In addition to confinement, an individual adjudged guilty of a state jail felony may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

