Saturday Night Special

Crockett Woman Arrested for Assaulting Police

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A Crockett woman was taken into custody on Saturday night, March 7 after she became hostile towards law enforcement officers when they tried to question her.

Myesha Renee Denby, 27, was arrested on two counts of assaulting a public servant, one count of harassment of a public servant, one count of resisting arrest and one count of public intoxication after Crockett Police Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Lewis Circle.

The CPD officers had been dispatched to the Lewis Circle address in reference to Denby beating on her boyfriend’s door and windows, as well as refusing to go home.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, when the police officers arrived at the location, one officer spoke to Denby’s boyfriend.

He informed the officer, “I just want her to go home and the best way for me to stay out of trouble is for her to go home.”

When asked why he would get in trouble, the boyfriend replied he would have to defend himself if Denby attacked him.

Another CPD officer spoke to Denby, the affidavit reported, and he observed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Denby.

“While talking with Denby, a folding pocketknife fell out of her dress. Denby claimed the knife belonged to her boyfriend and began talking on her cell phone to an unknown party and would not answer any further questions,” the affidavit reported.

Because she would not provide any further information other than her name and because she was causing a disturbance, Denby was arrested for public intoxication.

As the officers attempted to handcuff her, Denby attempted to pull away and resist. The officers assisted her to the ground during the struggle and then, the affidavit reported, she began to bite one of the officers on the leg.

The police report also indicated she cut one of the officers with her fingernail, causing the officer to bleed. Once she was restrained, Denby was assisted to her feet. She then spit on one of the arresting officers. She also tried to kick another officer.

She was eventually placed in the back of a patrol unit and transported to the Houston County Jail. Denby continued to resist and was placed “… in a chair designed to restrain inmates and prevent further violence.”

Denby was charged with two counts of assaulting a public servant (third degree felony), one count of harassment of a public servant (third degree felony), one count of resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor) and one count of public intoxication (a Class C misdemeanor).

According to Section 12.34 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Denby’s total bond was set at $17,374. It was posted and Denby was released, pending further legal proceedings.

